Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market
Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Description
Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.
Scope of the Report:
CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.
There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.
At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.
The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is valued at 34500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 55300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.
This report studies the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Quintiles
LabCorp (Covance)
PPD
Parexel
ICON
PRA
inVentiv
INC
CRL
Wuxi AppTec
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Preclinical CRO
Clinical Trial CRO
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology
Medical Device Industry
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contract Research Organization (CRO)
1.2 Classification of Contract Research Organization (CRO) by Types
1.2.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.2.3 Preclinical CRO
1.2.4 Clinical Trial CRO
1.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Biotechnology
1.3.4 Medical Device Industry
1.4 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Contract Research Organization (CRO) (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Quintiles
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Quintiles Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 LabCorp (Covance)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 LabCorp (Covance) Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 PPD
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 PPD Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Parexel
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Parexel Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 ICON
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ICON Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 PRA
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 PRA Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 inVentiv
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 inVentiv Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
……..CONTINUED
