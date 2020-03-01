Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market: Growing Demand for Time-Efficient Drug Development to Underpin Market Growth

The report on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market. It also offers insights on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market outlook, and list of service providers in the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market for the duration from 2018 to 2026.

The contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is anticipated to continue its steady growth on back of the evolving use of fermentation techniques to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) coupled with active research studies, and progressive regulatory scenario. The global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market is envisaged to account for over US$ 4 billion by 2026, according to a recent analysis by Fact.MR.

Segmentation

The Fact.MR report on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market on the basis of contract pharmaceutical fermentation service type, platform, product type, and end user of contract pharmaceutical fermentation services. On the basis of service type, the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market has been segmented into development services and commercial services.

On the basis of platform, the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market has been segmented into bacterial and fungal/yeast.

Based on product type, the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market has been segmented into bio-therapeutics, enzymes, peptides, plasmids, cytokines & growth factors, vaccines, others (fusion proteins, etc.).

By end user, the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, animal health companies, and academic & research institutes.

Based on region, the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Fact.MR study opines that the growing prevalence of various diseases has been accelerating demand for pharmaceutical products which is further propelling pharmaceutical firms to associate with contract pharmaceutical fermentation services’ providers. Together they can introduce highly unique and advanced molecules at a fast pace. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of a wide range of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, myocardial infarction, anemia, etc., has triggered demand for bulk pharmaceutical products with myriad applications in disease management.

Key insights provided on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market are fully based on dynamic research methodology deployed to create the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market report. The report on Contract pharmaceutical fermentation services is made of comprehensive primary and secondary researches to obtain significant information related to aspects of the Contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market. Analysts have performed an in-depth research to attain the numbers mentioned in the report, such as, CAGR, y-o-y growth and revenue share of all the market segments.

The unique research followed by Fact.MR offers authenticity of every minute detail published in the report. The actionable insights related to Contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market are presented in easy to understand way to help clients in make well-informed decisions for future growth of their businesses in the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market.

Detailed profiles of other leading market players operating in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market have also been included in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market report. Key players operating in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market include AbbVie, Inc., Aumgene Biosciences, EKF Diagnostics-Stanbio, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biocon, AMRI, Pfizer, Lonza, CordenPharma International, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

