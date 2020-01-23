CONTRACT PACKAGING 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 9.54% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Contract packaging is a packaging service provided by vendors specialized in product packaging. These services include packaging and assembling in a specialized field, and providing labor, equipment, or facilities with machines. Food, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers outsource their product packaging to a contract packager or co-packagers to increase their focus on core activities.

The analysts forecast the global contract packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contract packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of contract packaging services for various sectors which include food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The “others” segment includes furniture, apparel, and electrical household appliances.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482108-global-contract-packaging-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Contract Packaging Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Deufol,

• FedEx,

• Stamar Packaging,

• Unicep, Sonoco,

• Multi-Pack Solutions

Market driver

• Technology implementations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• In-house packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing e-commerce industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482108-global-contract-packaging-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Food and beverage sector – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Consumer goods sector – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Personal care sector – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Pharmaceutical sector – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing e-commerce industry

• Increasing mergers and acquisitions in contract packaging market

• 3PL companies moving toward contract packaging

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Deufol

• FedEx

• Stamar Packaging

• Unicep

• Sonoco

• Multi-Pack Solutions

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com