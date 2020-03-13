CONTRACT FURNITURE AND FURNISHING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

The rising preference for contract furniture over conventional expensive new furniture will be one of the key drivers driving the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during the next few years. With the global furniture market witnessing major transition in terms of technological advancements, product feature enhancements, and the use of raw materials, the demand for contract furniture has increased significantly in the recent years.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Contract Furniture and Furnishing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Contract Furniture and Furnishing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Germany accounted for the largest share of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during 2017. With the growing presence of key contract furniture manufacturers, Germany will continue to gain the largest contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe during the next few years as well.

The global Contract Furniture and Furnishing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Herman Miller

Kinnarps

Knoll

Steelcase

Haworth

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bathroom Furniture

Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses

Kitchen Furniture

Lighting Fixture

Office Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Tables and Chair

Upholstered Furniture

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate and Government Offices

Retail Stores

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

