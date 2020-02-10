Contraceptive Sponges Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Contraceptive sponges are used to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptive sponges are made of polyurethane foam. These contraceptive foam contain spermicide chemical to prevent the movement of sperm. They also work by preventing the sperm from entering the uterus. These devices are interested into vagina before the intercourse. These are usually 2 inch in diameter and have a loop for easy removal.

Increasing importance of family planning is expected to drive the growth of contraceptive sponges market over the forecast period. Safety associated with the contraceptive sponge when compared to contraceptive pills is also both the growth of Contraceptive Sponges Market. These sponge can be used for long duration without removal irrespective of number of times of intercourse is also expected to increase the sales of contraceptive sponges. But inability of these contraceptive sponges to prevent the sexually transmitted disease can be a restraints for the market. Contraceptive sponges are not as effective as condoms in preventing pregnancy is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Contraceptive sponges market is expected to significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing family planning programs and adoption of voluntary family planning measures is expected to fuel the contraceptive sponge market. Contraceptive pills can cause some health related complication but contraceptive sponges are safe to use. They have also shown significant results in prevention of pregnancy. Other factors which are expected to boost the growth of contraceptive sponges market are that these are easy to use and do not interfere with the intercourse.

Use of social media marketing to aware people about the contraceptive sponges is also booting the growth. Spermicide impregnated in the contraceptive sponge kill the sperms and prevent them to reach to uterus. High effectiveness of sponges especially in the women who has not given previously is expected to drive the growth of contraceptive sponges market. Contraceptive sponges are easily available and they are over the counter (OTC) product and can be bought from any pharmacy store easily. E-commerce or online pharmacy is expected to be fastest growing end user segment due to increasing popularity of these distribution channels and easy access.

Geographically, the global contraceptive sponges market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is biggest market for the contraceptive sponges and expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period owning to increasing awareness and focus of companies on this region. Europe is second biggest market for the contraceptive sponges. Women in these regions are increasingly using contraceptive to avoid pregnancy due to carrier related approaches. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan is also expected to show significant growth in the contraceptive sponges market due to increasing awareness regarding the adverse effect of contraceptive pills and use of social media marketing. Increasing government programs regarding the family planning is also expected to drive the growth of contraceptive sponges in this Asia Pacific region.

Some of the market participants in the global contraceptive sponges market are Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Sager Pharma Kft. and Pirri Pharma Canada, Inc. These companies are using social media marketing to aware people about the contraceptive sponges. These companies are also majorly focusing on distribution of contraceptive sponges suing e-commerce.

