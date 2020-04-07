Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Expected to Grow at 7.1% CAGR by 2023

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Highlight

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market and predicts that Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Healthcare sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Health Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/939

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

High prevalence of sleep disorders, growing awareness of sleep apnea & related comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure, & obesity have led to increased demand for continuous positive airway pressure devices. Similarly, advances in technology such as use of oxygen devices, improved mask design and oral appliances are expected to provide support and propel the growth of the global continuous positive airway pressure market.

Recently, FDA clears World’s Smallest CPAP, ResMed AirMini™, expected to boost CPAP market growth. Portable AirMini offers ease-of-use and comfort for travelers and additional revenue opportunities for home medical equipment providers.

ResMed announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared ResMed’s AirMini, the world’s smallest continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. ResMed’s tiny yet fully-featured AirMini, is designed as a secondary CPAP, making it easier for people to continue their sleep apnea therapy while traveling. As an addition to ResMed’s industry-leading Air Solutions portfolio, the AirMini offers multiple benefits to home medical equipment providers supporting increased therapy compliance & convenience for their patients, & incremental revenue opportunities. ResMed AirMini is the portable travel CPAP patients and home medical equipment providers have been waiting for, and company look forward to bringing it to market. It fits easily in carry-on luggage even in the seatback pocket on the plane & delivers all the best-in-class comfort features patients need to get the best sleep.

Request For Free Sample PDF!! https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/939

Key Players for Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Resumed (Asia), Philips Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paychex (NZ), 3B Medical (US), Apex Medical (Taiwan), Apria Healthcare (US), Armstrong Medical (UK), BMC Medical (China), Cardinal Health (US), Curative Medical (US)

Regional Analysis for Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market

The Americas hold the largest share of the global market owing to increasing incidence of obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. According to the updated report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, a total number of adults diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in the past year was 9.3 million. The report further adds that around 3.8% of the total adult population in the U.S. diagnosed with chronic bronchitis, in 2016. Presence of well-developed technology, high health care spending, increased R&D activities, and the concentration of major companies have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position followed by the Asia Pacific in the global CPAP devices market owing to the rising patient population diagnosed with respiratory diseases. Furthermore, the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research are likely to fuel the CPAP devices market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing CPAP devices market owing to unhealthy diet and associated lifestyle changes. Moreover, the increased presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, R&D activities, and the concentration of major companies are fuelling the growth of the market in this region. Increasing demand for new treatment methods in countries like India and South Korea is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa account for the lowest share of the global market owing to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Exclusive Discount Available Here!! https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/939

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Enquire About Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/939

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312