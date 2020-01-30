Continuous Manufacturing Market – Outlook By Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2025

This report studies the global Continuous Manufacturing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Continuous Manufacturing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.
The application segment of the Continuous Manufacturing market includes active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017 owing to the easily available technology for end product manufacturing as compared to API manufacturing by continuous processes.
The global Continuous Manufacturing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
GEA Group AG
Hosokawa Micron Corporation
Coperion GmbH
Glatt GmbH
Korsch AG
Munson Machinery Company, Inc.
L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH
Bosch Packaging Technology
Gebrder Ldige Maschinenbau GmbH
Baker Perkins Ltd.
Scott Equipment Company
Sturtevant, Inc.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
