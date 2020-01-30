Continuous Manufacturing Market – Outlook By Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2025

This report studies the global Continuous Manufacturing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Continuous Manufacturing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

The application segment of the Continuous Manufacturing market includes active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017 owing to the easily available technology for end product manufacturing as compared to API manufacturing by continuous processes.

The global Continuous Manufacturing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GEA Group AG

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Coperion GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Bosch Packaging Technology

Gebrder Ldige Maschinenbau GmbH

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

