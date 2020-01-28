Contextual Marketing Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Contextual Marketing Solution Industry

This report focuses on the global Contextual Marketing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contextual Marketing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To get personalized marketing there are some fundamental challenges to overcome these days. To get this personalized marketing on point one needs some information like the right context and a real time understanding of each customer. Getting to these information is a difficult task but contextual marketing solutions in the market has made this as easy as going for one to one marketing. People in the traditional approach used to bombard the customers with messages based on the scattered data which they receive, but due to the advent of contextual marketing solutions with every search, browse, e-mail open, or site visit, individual customers tells about its need or intent at that moment.

One of the driver for the contextual marketing solution market comes to be the increased use of mobile phones. The increased use of mobile phones and technology like keeping the cookies has helped the contextual marketing solution market on a growing path as the cookies stored in the mobile phones helps in keeping the historical data of an individual and this has increased due to use of mobile phone. Another driver for the contextual marketing solution market is the increasing number of vendors adapting to digital marketing for their products these days which has led to increased adaption of contextual marketing solution for better customer engagement.

In 2017, the global Contextual Marketing Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Vjginteractive

Kontera

Microsoft

Clicksor

BidVertiser

Chitika

EClickZ

Hsoub

Infolinks

Adobe

Marketo

IBM

Oracle

Teradata

SDL

Act-On Software

Infor

SAP

Infosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Banking

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Consumer Products

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contextual Marketing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contextual Marketing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Banking

1.5.4 Professional Services

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Telecommunications

1.5.7 Consumer Products

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size

2.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contextual Marketing Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contextual Marketing Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in China

7.3 China Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

7.4 China Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in India

10.3 India Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

10.4 India Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Contextual Marketing Solution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Vjginteractive

12.2.1 Vjginteractive Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Vjginteractive Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Vjginteractive Recent Development

12.3 Kontera

12.3.1 Kontera Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Kontera Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Kontera Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Clicksor

12.5.1 Clicksor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.5.4 Clicksor Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Clicksor Recent Development

12.6 BidVertiser

12.6.1 BidVertiser Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.6.4 BidVertiser Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BidVertiser Recent Development

12.7 Chitika

12.7.1 Chitika Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.7.4 Chitika Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Chitika Recent Development

12.8 EClickZ

12.8.1 EClickZ Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.8.4 EClickZ Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 EClickZ Recent Development

12.9 Hsoub

12.9.1 Hsoub Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Hsoub Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Hsoub Recent Development

12.10 Infolinks

12.10.1 Infolinks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Contextual Marketing Solution Introduction

12.10.4 Infolinks Revenue in Contextual Marketing Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infolinks Recent Development

12.11 Adobe

12.12 Marketo

12.13 IBM

12.14 Oracle

12.15 Teradata

12.16 SDL

12.17 Act-On Software

12.18 Infor

12.19 SAP

12.20 Infosys

Continued….

