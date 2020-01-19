Content Recommendation Engine Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Content Recommendation Engine Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Content Recommendation Engine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Content Recommendation Engine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A recommender system or a recommendation system is a subclass of information filtering system that seeks to predict the “rating” or “preference” a user would give to an item.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, need for analyzing large volumes of customer data, and rapid digitalization.

In 2018, the global Content Recommendation Engine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Content Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (US)

Boomtrain (US)

Certona (US)

Curata (US)

Cxense (Norway)

Dynamic Yield (US)

IBM (US)

Kibo Commerce (US)

Outbrain (US)

Revcontent (US)

Taboola (US)

ThinkAnalytics (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media

Entertainment & Gaming

Retail & Consumer Goods

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Content Recommendation Engine Manufacturers

Content Recommendation Engine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Content Recommendation Engine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

