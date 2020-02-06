Content Marketing Software Market – Increasing Focus on Personalized Content Propels Growth

Content marketing software aids marketing organizations to centralize and manage all their upstream marketing processes and methods ranging from designing and briefing to collaborations and approvals. This type of software helps enterprise to solve some of their most demanding coordination and governance challenges by increasing effectiveness of their content, improve efficiency of their processes, and reduce legal risks.

Content marketing software helps end-users to create personalize content and decrease content creation time. Customer experience is pivotal for increasing brand loyalty and retention, especially in consumer-centric industries. Content marketing software vendors also offer associated services to customers, which allow them to choose efficient content marketing strategies.

Growing adoption of data-driven content marketing strategy, rising demand for analytics-based content marketing software, and increasing focus on personalized content drive the content management software market. The software is used across various industries such as consumer goods, education, telecom, IT, retail, health care, travel & hospitality, government, transportation, media, entertainment, and logistics.

Increase in the number of online transactions in the BSI industry boost the demand for content marketing software. Rise in transactions in this sector force companies to employ efficient content marketing software for end-to-end customer experience. These factors are projected to boost the demand for content marketing software during the forecast period.

The global content marketing software market can be segmented based on component, end-use, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the content marketing software market can be divided into software on-premise, cloud-based (public cloud, private cloud), and hybrid and services. The services are further bifurcated into managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation).

In terms of end-use, the content marketing software market can be divided into automotive, health care, agriculture, manufacturing, power & energy, and others. The others segment includes transportation and factory automation. Based on enterprise size, the content marketing software market can be classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the global content marketing software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global content marketing software market during the forecast period due to the rise in media & entertainment industry and presence of a large number of companies providing solutions to various industries in the region, promoting large-scale adoption of content marketing software in the region.