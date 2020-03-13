Content Marketing Global Market 2018-2023: HubSpot, Contently, NewsCred, Marketo, Scripted

This report studies the Content Marketing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Content Marketing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The building brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty to be one of the primary growth factors for the content marketing market. Companies use content marketing as a strong advertising platform and a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing comprises of publishing informative and well-researched content to portray the business as authoritative and trustworthy. Impressive content also improves brand recall, and economically improves the brand awareness among consumers.

Through the medium of blogging and search engines, the reach of new content published increases exponentially. Blogging is the most commonly used content marketing platform as it provides easy information and details to the prospective buyers regarding the latest developments and new deals. Using blogs, content marketers develop a healthy rapport directly with the target audience, contributing towards the growth of the blogging segment in the content marketing market.

