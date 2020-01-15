Content Delivery Network Market by Top Vendors (Akamai Technologies, Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, CDNetworks, Tata Communications Ltd, Imperva, StackPath, LLC, RACKSPACE US)

Global Content Delivery Network Market accounted for USD 6.63 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

Some of the major players of the global content delivery network (CDN) market are:

Akamai Technologies,

Google Inc.,

Level 3 Communications,

LLC,

Limelight Networks,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Verizon,

CDNetworks,

Tata Communications Ltd,

Imperva,

StackPath,

LLC,

RACKSPACE US INC.,

Cloudflare Inc.,

Fastly Inc.,

Highwinds Network Group Inc.,

ONAPP LIMITED,

aiScaler Ltd,

Internap,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Accela Inc.,

BitGravity Inc.,

CacheNetworks LLC,

Cogeco Peer 1,

DataCamp Limited,

Broadpeak,

CDNify Ltd,

LeaseWeb,

NGENIX LLC,

SoftLayer Technologies Inc., and others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Increasing need for the efficient use of live delivery and loading

High data consumption over internet

Video consumption over mobile devices

Continuous monetization of websites and apps

Latency issues

Company Share Analysis: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

The report for content delivery network (CDN) market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Segmentation:

The global content delivery network market is segmented on the basis of type into:-

Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network And

Video Content Delivery Network.

On the basis of core solution, the global content delivery network market is segmented into:-

Web Performance Optimization,

Media Delivery and

Cloud Security.

On the basis of adjacent service, the global content delivery network market is segmented into:-

Cloud Storage,

Analytics And Monitoring,

Application Programming Interfaces,

Content Delivery Network Design,

Support And Maintenance, and others.

On the basis of service provider, the global content delivery network market is segmented into:-

Traditional Content Delivery Network Providers,

Telco Content Delivery Network Providers,

Cloud Service Providers, And Others.

The others segment is further sub segmented into

Free Content Delivery Network Providers And

Peer-To-Peer Content Delivery Network Providers.

On the basis of organization size, the global content delivery network market is segmented into:-

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMES) And

Large Enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global content delivery network market is segmented into:-

Advertising,

Media And Entertainment,

Online Gaming,

E-Commerce,

Education,

Government,

Healthcare, and others.

