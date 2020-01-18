CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Content Delivery Network is a scalable content distribution service that helps in accelerated distribution of files and media to end users.

In 2018, the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Limelight Networks

CDNetworks

Google

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Communications

Alcatel-Lucent

Tata Communications

Ericsson

Highwinds

Internap Corporation

Rackspace

Cloudflare

Alibaba

Tencent Cloud

Wangsu

ChianCache

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pure CDN

Media

Security

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce and Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

