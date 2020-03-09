CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry

This report focuses on the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Delivery Network (CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai Technologies(US)

Amazon Web Services(US)

Limelight Networks(US)

CDNetworks(South Korea)

Google(US)

Level 3 Communications(US)

Verizon Communications(US)

Alcatel-Lucent(France)

Tata Communications(India)

Ericsson(Sweden)

Highwinds(US)

Internap Corporation(US)

Rackspace(US)

Cloudflare(US)

Alibaba(China)

Tencent Cloud(China)

Wangsu(China)

ChianCache(China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional CDN

Cloud CDN

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce and Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Content Delivery Network (CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Content Delivery Network (CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

