Content Delivery Network (CDN) Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 29.66% and Forecast to 2021

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

Description

CDN is a large distributed system of servers deployed in multiple data centers across the Internet. CDN aims to make contents easily available to end-users with a high performance of websites. CDNs serve a large fraction of the Internet content, which includes web objects like text, graphics, URLs, scripts, and downloadable objects such as media files, software, and documents. It is also used for e-commerce, portals, live streaming media, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. For instance, a website can be hosted in the US, but some of the heavy files can be hosted elsewhere so that the main server serving the content is not slowed down. In addition, these files may be hosted on a different country or even continent as well, so the visitors from those regions experience faster site loading times.

The analysts forecast the global content delivery network market to grow at a CAGR of 29.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global content delivery network market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Content Delivery Network Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akamai Technologies

• CDNetworks

• CloudFlare

• Level 3 Communication

• Limelight

• MaxCDN

Other prominent vendors

• Abacast

• Accelia

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Amazon Web Services

• AT&T

• Bharti Airtel

• BitTorrent

• Broadmedia

• BT Group

• CacheFly

• Cisco Systems

• Conviva

• Deutsche Telekom

• EdgeCast Networks

• Highwinds Network Group

• Internap Network Services

• Interroute Communications

• NTT Communications

• PacNet Services

• Reliance Globalcom

• Singapore Telecommunications

• Tata Communications

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• Telstra

Market driver

• High server availability.

Market challenge

• High price of CDN solutions.

Market trend

• Increasing development of content delivery clouds.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global CDN market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global CDN market by type

• Global video CDN market

• Global non-video CDN market

PART 07: Market segmentation by core solution

• Global CDN market by core solution

• Global CDN market by web performance optimization

• Global CDN market by media delivery

• Global CDN market by cloud security

PART 08: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global CDN market by geography

• Global CDN market by geography: Revenue comparison

• Global CDN market by geography: CAGR comparison

• CDN market in Americas

• CDN market in APAC

• CDN market in EMEA

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries

• US

• Japan

• China

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendor analysis

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED

