Containers as a Service Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, containers as a service market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the containers as a service market is the increasing demand for micro services from small and large enterprises. Increasing need for flexibility which is better than on premise containers is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of containers as a service market.

The global containers as a service market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the containers as a service market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of containers as a service market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like Apcera, VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Docker, Google, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and Microsoft Corporation in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for cost effective solutions is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of containers as a service market.

In the global containers as a service market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, containers as a service market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing popularity of micro services in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea and India.

The containers as a service market is growing rapidly over 34% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 5560 Million by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation

The Containers as a Service Market has been segmented on the basis of service type, deployment model, organization size and vertical. The organization size segment is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Out which, large enterprises sub segment holds the largest market share of containers as a service market whereas, small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Both small and large enterprises are implementing containers as a service in order to integrate and manage containers to increase productivity of the organization and implement cost effective measures.

Key Players

The prominent players in the containers as a service market are – Apcera (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Docker (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Kontena (Finland), Cloud 66 (U.K.), CoScale (Belgium) and others.

Market Research Analysis:

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in containers as a service market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for microservices in that region.

