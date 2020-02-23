Containers as a Service Market Application, Technological Advancement, Top Key Players, Financial Overview and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global Containers as a Service Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Overview

Containers as a service market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of microservices. Major driving factor in the growth of containers as a service market is the greater flexibility being provided in comparison with the on premise containers and growing popularity of container as a service applications. Increasing advancements in technology is another major factor responsible for the growth of containers as a service market. Increased productivity and cost effectiveness are other major factors driving the growth of containers as a service market.

Giants like Apcera, VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Docker, Google, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the major players in the containers as a service market. Apcera has come up with a container management platform which provides legacy applications, security and networking and many more services. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Containers as a service market is expected to witness significant growth with the growing popularity of microservices and increasing demand for cost effective solutions in order to improve the overall productivity.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4611

Segments

Containers as a service market has been segmented on the basis of service type, deployment model, organization size and vertical. The deployment model segment is further bifurcated into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Out of which, the public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share for the containers as a service market. Public cloud services are cheaper as compared to other deployment models. It also offers great flexibility and reliability and hence is being immense popular and is extremely beneficial for the enterprises.

The major factor restraining the growth of containers as a service market is the lack of awareness and heavy increase in the container sprawls. This could be a major factor that could cause

hindrance in the growth of containers as a service market. Difficulty in achieving security and compliance is another major factor that could hamper the growth of containers as a service market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Containers as a Service Market has been valued at approx. USD 5560 Million by the end of forecast period with 34% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2023.

Key players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Containers as a Service Market – Apcera (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Docker (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Kontena (Finland), Cloud 66 (U.K.), CoScale (Belgium) and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of containers as a service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in containers as a service market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and growing need for adoption of microservices in that region.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Containers as a service market can be segmented on the basis of service type, deployment model, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, travel & hospitality and others. Out of which, the banking, financial services andinsurance segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing adoption of containers in modernizing the technology environment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

TABLE 2 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

TABLE 3 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 4 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 5 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4611

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

FIGURE 3 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

FIGURE 4 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

FIGURE 5 CONTAINERS AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]