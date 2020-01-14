Container Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Scope of the Report:
Container Technology gets its name from the shipping industry. Rather than come up with a unique way to ship each product, goods get placed into steel shipping containers, which are already designed to be picked up by the crane on the dock, and fit into the ship designed to accommodate the container’s standard size.
The worldwide market for Container Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Container Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Apcera
AWS
Chef
Cisco
CloudFoundry
ClusterHQ
CoreOS
Docker
EMC
Hashicorp
Joyent
Mesosphere
Microsoft
Openstack
Rackspace
Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Docker
Rkt
LXC and LXD
Containerd
FreeBSD Jails
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Container Monitoring
Container Provisioning
Container Security
Container Data Management
Container Networking
