Container Shipping 2019: Global Market Key Players- APM-Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO Container Lines, Evergreen Line, Mediterranean Shipping, APL, China Shipping

In 2018, the global Container Shipping market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Container Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

APM-Maersk

CMA CGM

COSCO Container Lines

Evergreen Line

Mediterranean Shipping

APL

China Shipping

Hamburg Sud

Hanjin Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd

Mitsui O.S.K Lines

NYK Line

Orient Overseas Container Line

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Containers (Standard and Special)

Reefer Containers

Tanks

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Metal

Machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Container Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Container Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Container Shipping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Dry Containers (Standard and Special)

1.4.3 Reefer Containers

1.4.4 Tanks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Container Shipping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Metal

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Container Shipping Market Size

2.2 Container Shipping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Container Shipping Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Container Shipping Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Container Shipping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Container Shipping Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Container Shipping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Container Shipping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Container Shipping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Container Shipping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Container Shipping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 APM-Maersk

12.1.1 APM-Maersk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.1.4 APM-Maersk Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 APM-Maersk Recent Development

12.2 CMA CGM

12.2.1 CMA CGM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.2.4 CMA CGM Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CMA CGM Recent Development

12.3 COSCO Container Lines

12.3.1 COSCO Container Lines Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.3.4 COSCO Container Lines Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 COSCO Container Lines Recent Development

12.4 Evergreen Line

12.4.1 Evergreen Line Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.4.4 Evergreen Line Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Evergreen Line Recent Development

12.5 Mediterranean Shipping

12.5.1 Mediterranean Shipping Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.5.4 Mediterranean Shipping Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mediterranean Shipping Recent Development

12.6 APL

12.6.1 APL Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.6.4 APL Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 APL Recent Development

12.7 China Shipping

12.7.1 China Shipping Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.7.4 China Shipping Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 China Shipping Recent Development

12.8 Hamburg Sud

12.8.1 Hamburg Sud Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.8.4 Hamburg Sud Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hamburg Sud Recent Development

12.9 Hanjin Shipping

12.9.1 Hanjin Shipping Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.9.4 Hanjin Shipping Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hanjin Shipping Recent Development

12.10 Hapag-Lloyd

12.10.1 Hapag-Lloyd Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Container Shipping Introduction

12.10.4 Hapag-Lloyd Revenue in Container Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hapag-Lloyd Recent Development

12.11 Mitsui O.S.K Lines

12.12 NYK Line

12.13 Orient Overseas Container Line

……Continued

