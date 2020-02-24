Container Leasing Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

Container Leasing is an agreement between a shipping container owner (lessor) and a consignor (lessee) that describes the terms associated with a temporary lease of a container.

The downstream industries of Container Leasing are mainly Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Product Transport. As the economy develops globally, the demand for Container Leasing will correspondingly increase. Industrial Product Transport is the largest application filed with market share of 34.95%.

The three types of Container Leasing are Dry Containers, Reefer Containers and Other Containers. Dry Containers Leasing occupied about 80% of the market in terms of revenue and the share will still be largest in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Container Leasing market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6100 million by 2024, from US$ 5150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Container Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Container Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Container Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dry Containers

Reefer Containers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food Transport

Consumer Goods Transport

Industrial Product Transport

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Triton International

Florens

Textainer

Seaco

Beacon Intermodal Leasing

SeaCube Container Leasing

CAI International

Touax

UES International (HK) Holdings

Blue Sky Intermodal

CARU Containers

Raffles Lease

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Container Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Container Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Container Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Container Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

