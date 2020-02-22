Container Glass Recycling Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Container Glass Recycling Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Container Glass Recycling Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Container Glass Recycling Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report mainly studies Container Glass Recycling market. Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

In 2018, the global Container Glass Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Container Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

The Glass Recycling Company

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Trim

Vetropack Holding

Sesotec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jars

Bottles

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Container Glass Recycling Manufacturers

Container Glass Recycling Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Container Glass Recycling Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Container Glass Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Jars

1.4.3 Bottles

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Container Glass Recycling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Alcohol

1.5.3 Food and Beverages

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Container Glass Recycling Market Size

2.2 Container Glass Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Container Glass Recycling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Container Glass Recycling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Strategic Materials

12.1.1 Strategic Materials Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.1.4 Strategic Materials Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Strategic Materials Recent Development

12.2 Ardagh

12.2.1 Ardagh Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.2.4 Ardagh Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ardagh Recent Development

12.3 Momentum Recycling

12.3.1 Momentum Recycling Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.3.4 Momentum Recycling Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Momentum Recycling Recent Development

12.4 Heritage Glass

12.4.1 Heritage Glass Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.4.4 Heritage Glass Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Heritage Glass Recent Development

12.5 Shanghai Yanlongji

12.5.1 Shanghai Yanlongji Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.5.4 Shanghai Yanlongji Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Shanghai Yanlongji Recent Development

12.6 The Glass Recycling Company

12.6.1 The Glass Recycling Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.6.4 The Glass Recycling Company Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 The Glass Recycling Company Recent Development

12.7 Spring Pool

12.7.1 Spring Pool Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.7.4 Spring Pool Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Spring Pool Recent Development

12.8 Pace Glass

12.8.1 Pace Glass Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.8.4 Pace Glass Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Pace Glass Recent Development

12.9 Vitro Minerals

12.9.1 Vitro Minerals Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.9.4 Vitro Minerals Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Vitro Minerals Recent Development

12.10 Marco Abrasives

12.10.1 Marco Abrasives Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Container Glass Recycling Introduction

12.10.4 Marco Abrasives Revenue in Container Glass Recycling Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Marco Abrasives Recent Development

Continued….

