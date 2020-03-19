Contactors Market 2019 Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Contactors Market Overview:

The Contactors Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7.53% during the period 2017 to 2023. The constant need for electricity, the growing need for efficient and effective load management and the need of renewable energy to be connected to the grid will aid in the growth of the contactors market over the forecast period.

Contactor is typically controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit. Growing application of medium voltage contactors in industries where it is well suited for heavy duty applications and harsh environment including metals & mining industry, chemicals & petrochemicals industry and others.

Contactors are electrical controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit with higher current ratings. Growing application of medium voltage contactors in industries where it is well suited for heavy duty applications and harsh environment including metals & mining industry, chemicals & petrochemicals industry and others.

Global Contactors Market Segmental Analysis:

The global Contactors Market has been segmented on the basis of voltage, end-user and regions.

By Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By End-User

Building & Construction Industry

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry

Foods & Beverages Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Other Industries

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia demand continuous electric supply for the operations of building & construction industry, chemicals & petrochemicals industry, foods & beverages industry, metals & mining industry and other industries. Ageing conventional transmission & distribution network often hinders the supply for continuous power. This is creating a lucrative market for contractors in this region.

Leading Players:

ABB Group (Switzerland),

Siemens Ltd. (Germany),

General Electric Company (USA),

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India),

Rockwell Automation (USA),

Schneider Electric (France),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

L&T Electrical & Automation (India),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global contactors market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global contactors market by its type, by end-user and by regions.

