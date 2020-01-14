Contact Center Outsourcing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Contact centers act as a central point in an enterprise from where all customer contacts are managed. They play a prominent role within an enterprise’s broad customer management strategies.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Contact Center Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Contact Center Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Currently, contact centers are adopting new technologies to perform multichannel operations. This results in better customer experience and enables customer expectations to be met with advanced level of interaction.

The global Contact Center Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Contact Center Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

HP

Sitel

Teleperformance

Xerox Corporation

CGS Inc

HGS

Datamark, Inc

Infinit Contact

Five9

VADS

Alorica

Invensis

Transcosmos

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Email Support

Chat Support

Voice Over IP (VoIP)

Website Support

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contact Center Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Contact Center Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Email Support

1.2.4 Chat Support

1.2.5 Voice Over IP (VoIP)

1.2.6 Website Support

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.6 Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Contact Center Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Contact Center Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Contact Center Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Contact Center Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Contact Center Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Contact Center Outsourcing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HP Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sitel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sitel Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Teleperformance

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Xerox Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Xerox Corporation Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 CGS Inc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CGS Inc Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HGS

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Contact Center Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HGS Contact Center Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

