Contact Center Analytics 2018 Global Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, Inc, Genpact Limited, Verint Systems Inc, 8×8, Genesys – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Contact Center Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On-premises deployment model has higher adoption than the on-demand deployment model leading. It is majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, including reduced initial price, data security, higher customization options, and control over the implementation process.

The worldwide market for Contact Center Analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Genpact Limited

Verint Systems Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Genesys

Oracle Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

SAP SE

Nice Ltd.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Callminer

Servion Global Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

On-Demand

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

Workforce Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Others applications

