Contact Center Analytics 2018 Global Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, Inc, Genpact Limited, Verint Systems Inc, 8×8, Genesys – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Contact Center Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On-premises deployment model has higher adoption than the on-demand deployment model leading. It is majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, including reduced initial price, data security, higher customization options, and control over the implementation process.
The worldwide market for Contact Center Analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Genpact Limited
Verint Systems Inc.
8×8, Inc.
Genesys
Oracle Corporation
Mitel Networks Corporation
SAP SE
Nice Ltd.
Enghouse Interactive
Five9, Inc.
Callminer
Servion Global Solutions
Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3454276-global-cont…
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premises
On-Demand
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automatic Call Distributor
Log Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Real-time Monitoring and Reporting
Workforce Optimization
Customer Experience Management
Others applications
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3454276-global-contact-cen…
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Contact Center Analytics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 On-Premises
1.2.2 On-Demand
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automatic Call Distributor
1.3.2 Log Management
1.3.3 Risk and Compliance Management
1.3.4 Real-time Monitoring and Reporting
1.3.5 Workforce Optimization
1.3.6 Customer Experience Management
1.3.7 Others applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
https://www.openpr.com/news/1302256/Contact-Center-Analytics-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Cisco-Systems-Inc-Genpact-Limited-Verint-Systems-Inc-8×8-Genesys-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Contact Center Analytics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Contact Center Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Genpact Limited
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Contact Center Analytics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Genpact Limited Contact Center Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Verint Systems Inc.
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Contact Center Analytics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Verint Systems Inc. Contact Center Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 8×8, Inc.
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Contact Center Analytics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 8×8, Inc. Contact Center Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Genesys
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Contact Center Analytics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Genesys Contact Center Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)