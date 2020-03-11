Contact Center 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

Scope of the Report:

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Just as modern technology has transformed communication in our personal lives, current digital innovations are completely restructuring the traditional contact center business model— significantly changing the way consumers and businesses communicate. Technology has shifted and heightened consumer expectations in terms of convenience and variety of communication modes.

While improved continuity and disaster recovery are large contributing factors for contact centers’ purpose in turning to the cloud, innovations in cloud technology are also enabling contact centers to create new engagement touchpoints for consumers. Not to mention, cloud-based contact centers offer an increased degree of scalability and integration capabilities, which are unmatched by traditional on-premise contact center models.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users.

The global Contact Center market is valued at 27700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Teleperformance

Alorica

Convergys

Atento S.A

Sykes Enterprises

Arvato

Serco Group

Acticall (Sitel)

Transcom

TeleTech

Concentrix (SYNNEX)

HKT Teleservices

Comdata Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

