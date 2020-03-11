Contact Center 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).
Scope of the Report:
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Just as modern technology has transformed communication in our personal lives, current digital innovations are completely restructuring the traditional contact center business model— significantly changing the way consumers and businesses communicate. Technology has shifted and heightened consumer expectations in terms of convenience and variety of communication modes.
While improved continuity and disaster recovery are large contributing factors for contact centers’ purpose in turning to the cloud, innovations in cloud technology are also enabling contact centers to create new engagement touchpoints for consumers. Not to mention, cloud-based contact centers offer an increased degree of scalability and integration capabilities, which are unmatched by traditional on-premise contact center models.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users.
The global Contact Center market is valued at 27700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2024.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Teleperformance
Alorica
Convergys
Atento S.A
Sykes Enterprises
Arvato
Serco Group
Acticall (Sitel)
Transcom
TeleTech
Concentrix (SYNNEX)
HKT Teleservices
Comdata Group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Telecommunication
BFSI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Contact Center Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contact Center
1.2 Classification of Contact Center by Types
1.2.1 Global Contact Center Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Contact Center Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.2.3 On-Premise Type
1.2.4 Cloud-based Type
1.3 Global Contact Center Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Contact Center Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.3.2 Telecommunication
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Government and Public Sector
1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.3.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Contact Center Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Contact Center Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Contact Center Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Contact Center Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Contact Center Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Contact Center Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Contact Center Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Contact Center (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Teleperformance
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Alorica
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Alorica Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Convergys
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Convergys Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Atento S.A
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Atento S.A Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Sykes Enterprises
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Sykes Enterprises Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Arvato
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Arvato Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Serco Group
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Contact Center Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Serco Group Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
