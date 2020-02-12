” Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Global Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market: Overview

Artificial reality (AR) and virtual reality (AR) content and apps market is in a nascent stage now with companies doubling down on their efforts to come up with more innovative and cutting-edge products. Both established big ticket software firms and maverick start-ups are jostling for supremacy in this domain. This makes the market somewhat fragmented and the competition tough. As a result the market is progressing at its fastest clip.

A recent report by Transparency Market Research sheds light on the important aspects of consumer spending on AR and VR content and apps market. It has banked upon exhaustive primary and secondary research to uncover crucial facts about the market such as its size, the tailwinds and headwinds shaping its trajectory, and the promising product segments and players spearheading growth.

Global Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market: Key Trends

The global market for AR and VR content and apps is seen making impressive progress because of the surging demand for such innovative tools in various end use sectors such as healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. In the healthcare segment, for example, the sophisticated technologies find usage in surgical simulations, diagnostic imaging, and in training medical professionals by providing them with a better understanding of physiology and anatomy. Similarly, in the domain of retail, savvy brands are lapping it up to improve customer experience both in-store and online. In fact, most consumers expect retailers to rollout an AR app sometime into the near future. And smarter ones have already adopted one in line with consumers’ expectations. Take for example footwear giant Lacoste’s latest AR app called the LCST Lacoste AR mobile app targeted at the tech savvy younger urban consumers. They could use it for virtually trying on shoes.

Apart from the aforementioned, areas where the consumer spending on AR VR content and apps is skyrocketing is the gaming, entertainment, and sports sections. Artificial reality (AR) gaming apps have seen spiking sales over the past couple of years and going forward too, are expected to majorly drive growth. The VR head-mounted displays (HMD) are seeing widespread uptake too both in gaming and entertainment.

Savvy players pouring money into developing more such innovative apps and content, alongside the rising demand from end use sectors for more effective products, is expected majorly fuel consumer spending on AR and VR content and apps.

Global Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the AR VR content and apps market are Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Europe and North America are major markets owing to greater spending capacity of people in the region, their eagerness to adopt latest technologies in their lives, and also because of the presence of key players in the regions. Apart from the two, Asia Pacific is emerging as another attractive market because of the numerous display panel manufacturers in the region. Rising disposable incomes of people in the region is also stoking its market. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are nations at the forefront of driving growth in Asia Pacific market. For example the proliferating healthcare market in Japan is heavily banking upon AR technology.

Global Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent participants in AR VR content and apps market include Oculus, Sony, Samsung, Google, HTC, PTC, Microsoft, DAQRI, Wikitude, Zugara, Osterhout Design Group, Blippar, Magic Leap, Visteon, Eon Reality, Upskill, Continental, and Vuzix.

The report segments the Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market into the following:

Global Consumer Spending on AR VR Content and Apps Market, by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

