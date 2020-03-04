Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report for 2019 scrutinized in new research

According to a new study published by Polaris Market, the global consumer network attached storage market is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026. The demand for consumer network attached storage globally is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective storage systems, efficient data backup systems, and speedy data transfer. Further, the market is also bolstering due to easy installation and low-cost of product, coupled with network sharing of data that improves the accessibility of users’ to data, among the office or in-house network. Furthermore, innovative offerings including cloud backup that is capable of integrating with consumer network attached storage system, is also driving the market growth for consumer network attached storage.

The market by end-user is dominated by SMEs segment. The demand is highly attributed to the cost-effectiveness as well as rising awareness for consumer network attached storage system. Also, by regions, Asia Pacific is expected to notice the highest growth. Further, region of Middle East & Africa is also expected to notice considerable growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness among people and their increasing spending capability are the major factors driving the market growth in these regions. The North America region is expected to dominate the market, with the US being the major contributor. The market in the US is driven by the presence of several start-ups in the country also, the US in one of the hubs for start-ups and a major location of several large technology companies. By design, the market is segmented into 1-Bay, 2-Bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, and 6-Bays & above. The 4-Bays segment is dominating the market by design however, the 2-Bay segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period.

Some of the key players operating in the consumer network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, Netgear Inc., Synology Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ZyXEL Communications Inc., Buffalo America Inc., Drobo Inc., D-Link Corporation, and Seagate Technology Public Limited Company among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Consumer NAS Market Insights

3.1. Consumer NAS – Industry snapshot

3.2. Consumer NAS – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Consumer NAS market dynamics

3.3.1. Consumer NAS – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Consumer NAS Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Consumer NAS Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Consumer NAS Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Consumer NAS market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Consumer NAS Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Consumer NAS Market Size and Forecast by Design

4.1. Key findings

4.2. 1-Bay

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. 2-Bays

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. 4-Bays

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. 5-Bays

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. 6-Bays

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. 6-Bays & Above

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Consumer NAS Market Size and Forecast by Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Rackmount

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Standalone

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Consumer NAS Market Size and Forecast by End-user

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. SMEs

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Large Enterprises

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Consumer NAS Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.7. Italy

7.3.7.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.5. South Korea

7.4.5.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.7. India

7.4.7.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.4.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.4.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.5. Mexico

7.5.5.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.5.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.5.5.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Consumer NAS market by Design (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.6.2. Consumer NAS market by Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7.6.3. Consumer NAS market by End-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Western Digital Corporation

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Netgear Inc.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Synology Inc.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. ASUSTOR Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5351

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]