CONSUMER IDENTITY & ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Organizations which succeed in understanding their customers in a better way, in addition to keeping their personal information intact and secure, fulfill today criteria to success, may it be a small retailer or a multi-national organizations. As a result, enterprises today are moving towards the adoption of consumer identity and access management. This not only helps organizations to have deep customer insights in order to maintain their brand image and deliver the products successfully, but also helps to store all the customer-related information in a safe and secure way. As the adoption of Consumer Identity & Access Management solutions increases, the market is anticipated to witness healthy double digit CAGR in the near future.

Rising adoption of IoT and stringent government regulations, are the primary factors contributing to rise in Consumer Identity & Access Management market. Large multinational organizations find it inevitable to maintain, digital relationships with customers, in order to understand the need of their customers and shift their products accordingly. Owing to rising incidents of fraudulent transactions, the banking and finance sector is required to maintain bulk data about the customers, their transactions and their services. As a result, the banking and financial sector contributes significantly, towards Consumer Identity & Access Management. Moreover, the customer details are now required in nearly every sector and due to the rising number of advanced cyber threats and identity thefts, the Consumer Identity & Access Management is anticipated to witness healthy growth in near future.

In 2018, the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity & Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Gigya

Ping Identity

Okta

ForgeRock

Janrain

LoginRadius

IWelcome

GlobalSign

Trusona

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CIAM Platform

Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Identity & Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Identity & Access Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CIAM Platform

1.4.3 Support Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Travel & Hospitality

1.5.7 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size

2.2 Consumer Identity & Access Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Consumer Identity & Access Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Identity & Access Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Identity & Access Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Consumer Identity & Access Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Gigya

12.3.1 Gigya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.3.4 Gigya Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Gigya Recent Development

12.4 Ping Identity

12.4.1 Ping Identity Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.4.4 Ping Identity Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ping Identity Recent Development

12.5 Okta

12.5.1 Okta Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.5.4 Okta Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Okta Recent Development

12.6 ForgeRock

12.6.1 ForgeRock Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.6.4 ForgeRock Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ForgeRock Recent Development

12.7 Janrain

12.7.1 Janrain Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.7.4 Janrain Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Janrain Recent Development

12.8 LoginRadius

12.8.1 LoginRadius Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.8.4 LoginRadius Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LoginRadius Recent Development

12.9 IWelcome

12.9.1 IWelcome Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.9.4 IWelcome Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IWelcome Recent Development

12.10 GlobalSign

12.10.1 GlobalSign Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Consumer Identity & Access Management Introduction

12.10.4 GlobalSign Revenue in Consumer Identity & Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 GlobalSign Recent Development

12.11 Trusona

Continuous…

