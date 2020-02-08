Consumer Healthcare Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025 by Key Players Analysis

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Consumer Healthcare Market Research Report 2019”.
Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.
Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.
This report focuses on Consumer Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Consumer Healthcare Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Johnson and Johnson
- Bayer Healthcare
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Abbott Laboratories
- Merck
- Nestle
- Novartis
- Procter and Gamble
- Amway
- Danone
- BASF
- DSM
- Mylan
- Herbalife
- Kellogg
- American Health
- Sun Pharma
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Taisho Pharmaceuticals
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Market Segment by Products/Types
- OTC Pharmaceuticals
- Dietary Supplements
The worldwide market for Consumer Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Consumer Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
