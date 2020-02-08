Consumer Healthcare Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025 by Key Players Analysis

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Consumer Healthcare Market Research Report 2019”.

Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.

Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.

This report focuses on Consumer Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abbott Laboratories

Merck

Nestle

Novartis

Procter and Gamble

Amway

Danone

BASF

DSM

Mylan

Herbalife

Kellogg

American Health

Sun Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

The worldwide market for Consumer Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Consumer Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

North America

Europe

China

Japan

