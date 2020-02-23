Consumer Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

— Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Consumer Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.

The worldwide market for Consumer Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abbott Laboratories

Merck

Nestle

Novartis

Procter & Gamble

Amway

Danone

BASF

DSM

Mylan

Herbalife

Kellogg

American Health

Sun Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Healthcare Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 OTC Pharmaceuticals

1.2.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy

1.3.2 Retail Pharmacy

1.3.3 Online Pharmacy

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bayer Healthcare

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bayer Healthcare Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 GlaxoSmithKline

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sanofi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Pfizer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Abbott Laboratories

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Consumer Healthcare Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Abbott Laboratories Consumer Healthcare Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

