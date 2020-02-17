Consumer Grade Drone Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Consumer Grade Drone Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Consumer Grade Drone – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Consumer grade drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed for the mass market. Consumer grade drone market size is set to generate revenue of more than USD 9 billion and exceed 15 million units by 2024

In 2018, the global Consumer Grade Drone market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Grade Drone status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Grade Drone development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GDU

DJI

XAG

ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd

PowerVision

Parrot

AscTec(Intel)

Microdrones

EHANG

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793622-global-consumer-grade-drone-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market analysis by product type

Quadrotor

Multi-rotor

Market analysis by market

Aerial

Play

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Grade Drone status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Grade Drone development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Grade Drone are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3793622-global-consumer-grade-drone-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Quadrotor

1.4.3 Multi-rotor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Grade Drone Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Aerial

1.5.3 Play

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Consumer Grade Drone Market Size

2.2 Consumer Grade Drone Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Grade Drone Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Grade Drone Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

……..

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 GDU

9.1.1 GDU Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.1.4 GDU Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 GDU Recent Development

9.2 DJI

9.2.1 DJI Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.2.4 DJI Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 DJI Recent Development

9.3 XAG

9.3.1 XAG Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.3.4 XAG Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 XAG Recent Development

9.4 ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd

9.4.1 ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.4.4 ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd Recent Development

9.5 PowerVision

9.5.1 PowerVision Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.5.4 PowerVision Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 PowerVision Recent Development

9.6 Parrot

9.6.1 Parrot Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.6.4 Parrot Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Parrot Recent Development

9.7 AscTec(Intel)

9.7.1 AscTec(Intel) Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.7.4 AscTec(Intel) Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 AscTec(Intel) Recent Development

9.8 Microdrones

9.8.1 Microdrones Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.8.4 Microdrones Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Microdrones Recent Development

9.9 EHANG

9.9.1 EHANG Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Consumer Grade Drone Introduction

9.9.4 EHANG Revenue in Consumer Grade Drone Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 EHANG Recent Development

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3793622

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)