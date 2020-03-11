Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Future Market Insights has recently conducted an extensive market study on the global consumer electronics packaging market and published the findings in a new report titled ‘Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).’ The report provides in-depth market information and insights along with key metrics to study the performance of the global consumer electronics packaging market for an assessment period of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. According to the report forecasts, global sales of consumer electronics packaging is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,105.8 Mn by 2017 end and this is projected to reach US$ 35,393.3 Mn by 2027. Sales revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2017–2027). The commoditisation of consumer electronics products, reducing product life cycles, and changing consumer buying patterns are some of the factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global consumer electronics packaging market. However, growing intolerance towards plastic, shifting regulatory environment, changing consumer preferences, and falling average disposable income levels are some factors expected to restrict global market revenue growth.

Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global consumer electronics packaging market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Corrugated Boxes, Paperboard Boxes, Thermoformed Trays, Bags & Pouches, Blister Packs & Clamshells, Protective Packaging, and Others; on the basis of Material into Plastic (PE, PP, PVC, PA, PET, PS, Others), Paper & Paperboard, and Others; on the basis of Application into Mobile Phones, Computers (Laptops & Tablets, Desktops & Servers), TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes, Music Systems, Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines, Game Consoles & Toys, Camcorders & Cameras, Electronic Wearable, Digital Media Adapters (DMRs), and Others; and on the basis of Region into Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Corrugated Boxes is the largest product type segment, estimated to hold just under 23% market share by 2027 end. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 4,968.8 Mn during the forecast period.

segment, estimated to hold just under 23% market share by 2027 end. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 4,968.8 Mn during the forecast period. The Mobile Phones application segment is anticipated to lead the global consumer electronics packaging market with a valuation of US$ 8,417.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 5,210.3 Mn over the forecast period.

segment is anticipated to lead the global consumer electronics packaging market with a valuation of US$ 8,417.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 5,210.3 Mn over the forecast period. The Paper & Paperboard material segment is estimated to hold a high value share of just under 62% by the end of 2027. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 14,430.4 Mn during the forecast period.

segment is estimated to hold a high value share of just under 62% by the end of 2027. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 14,430.4 Mn during the forecast period. APEJ is the dominant regional market for consumer electronics packaging with a high value share of 41.3% by the end of the forecast period in 2027. The APEJ consumer electronics packaging market is expected to gain 310 basis points in market share in 2027 over 2017.

Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: Competition Tracking

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global consumer electronics packaging market such as DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Company, UFP Technologies, Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Pregis Corporation, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co., Dunapack Packaging Group, Universal Protective Packaging, Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Neenah Paper Inc., Plastic Ingenuity Inc., and JJX Packaging LLC.

