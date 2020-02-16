CONSUMER ELECTRONIC SENSORS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Consumer Electronic Sensors Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Consumer Electronic Sensors market are growing adoption of smart devices like smartphones and rising disposable income. In addition, growing usage in digital health and in automotive sector is also a major factor that boosting the market growth of consumer electronic sector. The major restraining factor of global consumer electronic sensors increase in overall cost of the device, lack of product differentiation and reduced product durability. Moreover, lack of responsiveness and competition amongst available technologies are some other major restraining factors. A sensor is device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. It is used to measure various parameters such as motion, temperature, and pressure among other. Electronic sensors are flexible which has many flexible electronic applications such as flexible batteries and flexible memories. The one of the important benefits of electronic sensors is they are thin, light weight and robust fingerprint sensors that can easily be integrated into products and make them more mobile and user friendly. The process and manufacturing of electronic sensors is aiming to make them at lower cost.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Electronic Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising spending capacity and new technological innovations. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global electronic sensors market. North America also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth has been sustained on account of the trend of replacement of old electronic devices for newer models.

The major market player included in this report are:

Alps Electric co. Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Bosch Sensortec

Canon Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor

Invensense

Knowles

Omnivision Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instrument

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Touch Sensors

Position Sensors

By Application:

Communication

Entertainment

Home Appliances

IT

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Consumer Electronic Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Consumer Electronic Sensors Market, by Product

Continuous…

