Consumer Battery Market Will Target Emerging Markets by 2026

Consumer Battery Market: Introduction

Globally, billions of batteries are manufactured each year, among which the vast majority is used in consumer devices such as cameras, flashlights, smart phones, laptop, etc. Consumer battery have witnessed consistent evolution in the recent years, enabling it to increase efficiency and reduce the size of consumer battery. Different types of consumer battery are available in the market ranging from primary consumer battery to rechargeable consumer battery. Among rechargeable consumer battery, lithium ion batteries are estimated to hold prominent share throughout the forecast period owing to its wide application.

More recently, the demand for consumer battery is expected to be significantly impelled over the forecast period, owing to reduction in prices of consumer products. Among the application, smart phones segment account for major share in consumer battery market due to growing adoption of smart phone worldwide.

Consumer Battery Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Owing to advancement in technologies, the price of consumer goods has witnessed a substantial reduction, making it more accessible to the consumer. This is anticipated to act as a key factor driving the growth of consumer battery market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in disposable income among households in emerging economics and procurement of consumer electronic devices at a proficient rate will surge the demand of consumable electronics such as tablets, smartphones, etc. This is also projected to give traction to the growth of consumer battery market in the coming years.

Restraints:

Most of the batteries available in the market are environment unfriendly, which is anticipated to act as a factor hampering the growth of the consumer battery market over the forecast period. Moreover, transportation restrictions in another factor restraining the growth of the global consumer battery marker in the near future.

Trends:

The cost of lithium-ion battery have fallen considerably, and are anticipated to decrease further. The declining prices of Lithium-ion battery will be one of the trends that will contribute to the growth of consumer battery market. Moreover, the global consumer battery market is highly fragmented with presence of several global as well as regional players. Hence, manufacturer in the global consumer battery are focused on research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced batteries.

Consumer Battery Market: Segmentation

The global consumer battery market can be segmented on the basis of type and end user.

On the basis of type, the global consumer battery market can be segmented as:

Primary Consumer Battery Alkaline Zinc Carbon Lithium Primary (metal)

Rechargeable Consumer Battery Lithium ion Nickel metal hydride Nickel Cadmium Small Sealed Lead Acid



On the basis of end user sector, the global consumer battery market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Consumer Battery Market: Regional Outlook

The global consumer battery market is directly dependent on the growth of consumer goods market across geographies. North America is expected to be closely followed by Europe over the forecast period. Both these markets are predictable to witness significant growth in the consumer battery market, owing to well established market players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for consumer battery in the emerging economics such as China and India. The India lithium ion battery market is estimated to grow at a prominent CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased uptake of energy storage, electric vehicle and renewable based initiatives. Latin America is anticipated to witness the growth of the consumer battery market over the forecast period owing to positive GDP growth rate and increased urbanization in Brazilian economic outlook. The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for consumer battery from growing commercial and residential sector in the region.

Consumer Battery Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of global consumer battery market includes:

Duracell Inc.

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chem Ltd.

Maxell, Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Pkcell Battery Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen BAK

Suzhou South Large Battery Co., Ltd.

The Swatch Group (Renata SA)

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Toshiba Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, material type, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

