Consumer and Office Robot Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2026

Consumer and Office Robot Market: Introduction

In the current case of technological advancements in commercial workspaces, consumer and office robot are developed to support and cater to the necessities of people. Key shareholders in the global consumer and office robot market have been incorporating various product types, ranging from household robots to commercial service robots. Application specific service offerings is the key customer attention attracting method being employed by the leading players in the consumer and office robot market.

The consumer and office robot is in growing stage and will sustain the same in the coming decade. Consumer and office robot have witnessed consistent evolution in the recent years, enabling to use in various applications including home cleaning, dining service, education & toy, shopping mall, etc. Among applications, home cleaning segment is estimated to hold significant share in global consumer and office robot market. Consumer and office robot are expected to emerge as an essential product and will be used by residential and commercial sectors.

Consumer and Office Robot Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand of household robots owing to rising prevalence of diseases and rapidly aging population will continue to uphold the growth of consumer and office robot market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing need for convenience and growing spending power of consumers, especially in developed countries, is another factor contributing to the growing consumer and office robot market in the near future. That apart, change in consumer preference coupled with increase in automation will further give traction to the growth of consumer and office robot market over the forecast period.

Restraints:

High cost of consumer and office robot is anticipated to be a key factor hampering the growth of the global consumer and office robot market over the forecast period. Moreover, lack of commercialization will further act as a restraining factor for the growth of the global consumer and office robot market in the coming decade.

Trends:

A key trend anticipated five years down the line include manufacturer of consumer and office robot are focusing on expanding their presence in Asia pacific region (APAC) owing to accelerated growth of the region and cumulative investment by automotive manufacturer in the segment. Moreover, market players of consumer and office robot are focusing on research and development activities to develop advanced robots.

Consumer and Office Robot Market: Segmentation

The global consumer and office robot market can be segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the global consumer and office robot market can be segmented as:

Household Robots

Commercial Service Robots

Education and Toy Robots

On the basis of application, the global consumer and office robot market can be segmented as:

Dining Services

Office

Shopping Mall

Home Cleaning

Others

Consumer and Office Robot Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be closely followed by Europe over the forecast period. Both these markets are projected to witness substantial growth in the consumer and office robot market, owing to high labor cost and well established market players in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for consumer and office robots in the emerging economics such as China and India. Latin America is anticipated to witness the growth of the consumer and office robot market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for consumer and office robot from growing commercial and industrial sector in the region.

Consumer and Office Robot Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of global consumer and office robot market includes:

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Proscenic Polytron Technologies Inc.

Samsung Group

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd

