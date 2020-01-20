CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULING SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Construction scheduling software, also known as construction project management software, is a collection of programs, processes and information used to manage a construction project.
In 2017, the global Construction Scheduling Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Aconex Ltd
- Procore
- Oracle
- Viewpoint
- Odoo S.A
- Buildertrend
- CMiC
- Sage
- Co-construct
- Jiansoft
- e-Builder
- Yonyou
- MyCollab
- Jonas Enterprise
- Jinshisoft
- Microsoft
- Fieldwire
- Glodon
- RedTeam
- eSUB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Installed-PC Software
- Installed-Mobile Software
- Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
- General Contractors
- Building Owners
- Independent Construction Managers
- Sub-Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3501349-global-construction-scheduling-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Construction Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scheduling Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Installed-PC Software
1.4.3 Installed-Mobile Software
1.4.4 Cloud-based Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 General Contractors
1.5.3 Building Owners
1.5.4 Independent Construction Managers
1.5.5 Sub-Contractors
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size
2.2 Construction Scheduling Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Construction Scheduling Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Construction Scheduling Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Construction Scheduling Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Construction Scheduling Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Scheduling Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aconex Ltd
12.1.1 Aconex Ltd Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.1.4 Aconex Ltd Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aconex Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Procore
12.2.1 Procore Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Procore Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Viewpoint
12.4.1 Viewpoint Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.4.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Viewpoint Recent Development
12.5 Odoo S.A
12.5.1 Odoo S.A Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.5.4 Odoo S.A Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Odoo S.A Recent Development
12.6 Buildertrend
12.6.1 Buildertrend Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.6.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Buildertrend Recent Development
12.7 CMiC
12.7.1 CMiC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.7.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CMiC Recent Development
12.8 Sage
12.8.1 Sage Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.8.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sage Recent Development
12.9 Co-construct
12.9.1 Co-construct Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.9.4 Co-construct Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Co-construct Recent Development
12.10 Jiansoft
12.10.1 Jiansoft Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction
12.10.4 Jiansoft Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Jiansoft Recent Development
12.11 e-Builder
12.12 Yonyou
12.13 MyCollab
12.14 Jonas Enterprise
12.15 Jinshisoft
12.16 Microsoft
12.17 Fieldwire
12.18 Glodon
12.19 RedTeam
12.20 eSUB
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3501349-global-construction-scheduling-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com