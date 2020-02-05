Construction Robots Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The global Construction Robots market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737036-global-construction-robots-market-research-report-2019

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita Corporation (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Construction Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Robots

1.2 Construction Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Demolition Robots

1.2.3 Building Robots

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Construction Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Construction Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.3 Construction and Cement

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Emergency Rescue

1.3 Global Construction Robots Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Construction Robots Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Construction Robots Market Size

1.4.1 Global Construction Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Construction Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Construction Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Construction Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Construction Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Construction Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Construction Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Construction Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Construction Robots Production

3.4.1 North America Construction Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Construction Robots Production

3.5.1 Europe Construction Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Construction Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Construction Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Construction Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Construction Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Construction Robots Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Construction Robots Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Construction Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Construction Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Construction Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Construction Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Construction Robots Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Construction Robots Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Construction Robots Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Construction Robots Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Construction Robots Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Construction Robots Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Construction Robots Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3737036-global-construction-robots-market-research-report-2019

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com