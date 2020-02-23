Construction Robotics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the construction robotics, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Construction Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.
The worldwide market for Construction Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2023, from 200 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Brokk
Husqvarna
Conjet
TopTec Spezialmaschinen
Giant Hydraulic Tech
Beijing Borui Intelligent Control
Alpine
Cazza
Construction Robotic
Shimizu Construction
Fujita
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Demolition Robots
Building Robots
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metallurgical Industry
Construction and Cement
Mining
Emergency Rescue
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Robotics market.
Chapter 1, to describe Construction Robotics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Robotics, with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Robotics, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Robotics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Construction Robotics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Demolition Robots
1.2.2 Building Robots
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Metallurgical Industry
1.3.2 Construction and Cement
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Emergency Rescue
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Brokk
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Brokk Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Husqvarna
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Husqvarna Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Conjet
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Conjet Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 TopTec Spezialmaschinen
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 TopTec Spezialmaschinen Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Giant Hydraulic Tech
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Giant Hydraulic Tech Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Alpine
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Alpine Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Cazza
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Construction Robotics Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Cazza Construction Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
