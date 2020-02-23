Construction Robotics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the construction robotics, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The worldwide market for Construction Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2023, from 200 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brokk

Husqvarna

Conjet

TopTec Spezialmaschinen

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control

Alpine

Cazza

Construction Robotic

Shimizu Construction

Fujita

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Robotics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Robotics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Robotics, with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Robotics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Robotics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

