Construction Project Management Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Construction Project Management Software Market 2019

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Scope of the Report:

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Construction Project Management Software market is valued at 1030 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1620 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Construction Project Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Construction Project Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3777475-global-construction-project-management-software-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3777475-global-construction-project-management-software-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Construction Project Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Project Management Software

1.2 Classification of Construction Project Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Construction Project Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Installed-PC Software

1.2.4 Installed-Mobile Software

1.2.5 Cloud-based Software

1.3 Global Construction Project Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 General contractors

1.3.3 Building owners

1.3.4 Independent construction managers

1.3.5 Sub-contractors

1.4 Global Construction Project Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Construction Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Construction Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Construction Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Construction Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Construction Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Construction Project Management Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aconex Ltd

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aconex Ltd Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Procore

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Procore Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Viewpoint, Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Viewpoint, Inc Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Odoo S.A

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Odoo S.A Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Buildertrend

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Buildertrend Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CMiC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Construction Project Management Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CMiC Construction Project Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)