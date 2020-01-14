Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Construction material testing equipment are used to identify defect and discontinuity in material and components. These equipment are basically used for concrete, cement, aggregate, asphalt, steel, and soils. To ensure the quality of the construction several countries across the globe introduce stringent regulations and this is projected to increase the need for construction material testing equipment, fueling market growth.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Materials Testing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In addition, the number of companies using construction material testing equipment to improve processes, reduce waste, and limit liability has increased considerably, resulting in increase in demand.

The worldwide market for Construction Materials Testing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aimil

ELE

Controls Group

Humboldt

Matest

CMT Equipments

Canopus Instruments

Applied Test Systems

Olson Instruments

Qualitest International

Papworths Construction Testing Equipment

Zwick Roell Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-site testing equipment

Laboratory testing equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)

Impact Testing Machine (ITM)

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 On-site testing equipment

1.2.2 Laboratory testing equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

1.3.2 Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

1.3.3 Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

1.3.4 Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)

1.3.5 Impact Testing Machine (ITM)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aimil

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aimil Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ELE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ELE Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Controls Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Controls Group Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Humboldt

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Humboldt Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Matest

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Matest Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 CMT Equipments

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CMT Equipments Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Canopus Instruments

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Construction Materials Testing Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Canopus Instruments Construction Materials Testing Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

