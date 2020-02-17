Construction Machinery Leasing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Construction Machinery Leasing – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024” To Its Research Database
A construction job mandates a large number of heavy machines. There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.
The practice of leasing instead of purchasing heavy machinery has proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes across numerous industries, Lower administrative overhead coupled with reduced expense and maintenance will drive construction equipment rental market size. Since industry vendors need to comply with the pervasive regulatory landscape, buyers benefit from elimination of replacement costs and associated expenditure. Other trends positively impacting revenue include growing technological advancements ranging from multifunctional machinery to apps for monitoring fuel consumption.
The Construction Machinery Leasing market is very fragmentation market, United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Ahern Rentals, Nishio Rent, Aggreko, Maxim Crane Works and SCMC are the leaders of the industry; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Japan.
United States is the world’s most mature rental market, Enjoyed about 43.82% construction machinery lease market share. Asia and Europe are currently witnessing large-scale infrastructure development activities, which is raising demand for construction equipment. Also, as most of the projects are undertaken with private investment money, where the utilization of equipment is limited to a short duration, contractors prefer to use equipment on a rental basis.
Barriers to entry for the Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing industry are high, although they may be medium for some smaller, specialist firms. Large firms in this industry require a substantial stock of construction machinery and equipment to offer customers. Therefore, required funding levels to purchase a wide range, and vast volumes, of this equipment are high. New firms to this industry may have difficulty in accessing the funds required to purchase a large and extensive range of construction products. Prevailing economic uncertainty is likely to result in more stringent lending procedures, also increasing entry barriers for new firms.
The equipment rental industry is gaining huge prominence across the globe. Although, in emerging economies, such as Asia, the industry is still in the nascent stage, it is projected to witness high growth in the coming years. An increase in the awareness of the equipment rental industry and growing investment in the construction industry will drive the equipment rental market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Machinery Leasing market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 102500 million by 2024, from US$ 63600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Machinery Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Construction Machinery Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Get Sample Report of Construction Machinery Leasing [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3759590-global-construction-machinery-leasing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This study considers the Construction Machinery Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Earth Moving Equipment
Material Handling and Cranes
Road Building Equipment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Individual
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
United Rentals
Ashtead Group
Aktio Corp
Kanamoto
Hertz Equipment Rental
Loxam Group
Blueline Rent
Ahern Rentals
Nishio Rent
Aggreko
Maxim Crane Works
SCMC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Complete report with Comprehensive table of [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3759590-global-construction-machinery-leasing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Construction Machinery Leasing by Players
3.1 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 United Rentals
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.1.3 United Rentals Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 United Rentals News
11.2 Ashtead Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.2.3 Ashtead Group Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ashtead Group News
11.3 Aktio Corp
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.3.3 Aktio Corp Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Aktio Corp News
11.4 Kanamoto
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.4.3 Kanamoto Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kanamoto News
11.5 Hertz Equipment Rental
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.5.3 Hertz Equipment Rental Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hertz Equipment Rental News
11.6 Loxam Group
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.6.3 Loxam Group Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Loxam Group News
11.7 Blueline Rent
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.7.3 Blueline Rent Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Blueline Rent News
11.8 Ahern Rentals
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.8.3 Ahern Rentals Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Ahern Rentals News
11.9 Nishio Rent
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.9.3 Nishio Rent Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nishio Rent News
11.10 Aggreko
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.10.3 Aggreko Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Aggreko News
11.11 Maxim Crane Works
11.12 SCMC
Continued…………………….
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)