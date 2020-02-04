Construction Laser Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the Construction Laser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Research analysis on the global construction laser market identifies that the increasing popularity of laser scanning will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The measuring and layout tools segment accounted for the major shares of the construction laser market. Factors such as the increase in construction and infrastructure activities across advanced economies in the globe and the rising awareness about the laser products, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the construction laser market throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of construction laser equipment for design, building layout, and alignment is the major reason for market’s growth in the Americas.

The worldwide market for Construction Laser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Trimble

Hexagon

Fortive

Hilti

Makita

Alltrade Tools

FLIR Systems

Spatial Integrated Systems

Teledyne Optech

Topcon

Zoller + Frohlich

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Measuring and Layout Tools

Surveying Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential Construction

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Laser Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Measuring and Layout Tools

1.2.2 Surveying Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Construction

1.3.2 Industrial Construction

1.3.3 Residential Construction

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Robert Bosch

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Robert Bosch Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Stanley Black & Decker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Trimble

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Trimble Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hexagon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hexagon Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Fortive

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fortive Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Hilti

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hilti Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Makita

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Construction Laser Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Makita Construction Laser Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

