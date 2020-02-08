CONSTRUCTION INSURANCE MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Construction Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Construction Insurance Market 2017

This report studies the global Construction Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Construction Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

XL Group

QBE

Zurich Insurance

AXA

Beazley

Munich Re

Mapfre

Manulife

Nationwide

State Farm

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Travelers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Liability

Property and Casualty

Market segment by Application, Construction Insurance can be split into

Agency

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Construction Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Construction Insurance

1.1 Construction Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Construction Insurance Market by Type

1.3.1 Professional Liability

1.3.2 Property and Casualty

1.4 Construction Insurance Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Agency

1.4.2 Bancassurance

1.4.3 Digital & Direct Channels

2 Global Construction Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Allianz

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 AIG

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Construction Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Tokio Marine

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Construction Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.9 AXA

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Construction Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Beazley

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Construction Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Munich Re

3.12 Mapfre

3.13 Manulife

3.14 Nationwide

3.15 State Farm

3.16 Berkshire Hathaway

3.17 Liberty Mutual

3.18 Travelers

4 Global Construction Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Construction Insurance Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Construction Insurance Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Construction Insurance in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Construction Insurance

5 United States Construction Insurance Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Construction Insurance Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Construction Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Construction Insurance Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Construction Insurance Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Construction Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued

