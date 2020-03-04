Construction Estimation Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Construction Estimation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Estimation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Causeway Technologies
Cordell Information
ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst)
Sage Software
Viewpoint
Bid4Build
BluBridge
B2W Software
Corecon Technologies
PrioSoft
Textura PlanSwift
Total Project Logistics
4Clicks Solutions
Xactware Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Takeoff Software
Cost Databases
Estimating Worksheets
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Construction
Industrial Construction
Residential Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Estimation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Estimation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
