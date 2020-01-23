Construction Estimating Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Construction Estimating Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
Glodon
The global Construction Estimating Software market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
