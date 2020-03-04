Construction Equipment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on Construction Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Caterpillar (USA)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Deere (USA)

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China)

Doosan Infracore (South Korea)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development (China)

JLG Industries (USA)

Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)

Komatsu (Japan)

Kubota (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Lonking Holdings (China)

Manitou Group (France)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Sany Heavy Machinery (China)

Shantui Construction Machinery (China)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan)

Terex (USA)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China)

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Excavator

Loader

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Buildings

Table Of Contents:

1 Construction Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Equipment

1.2 Construction Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Excavator

1.2.3 Loader

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Construction Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Construction Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Global Construction Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Construction Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Construction Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Construction Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Construction Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Construction Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Construction Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Construction Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Construction Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Construction Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Equipment Business

7.1 AB Volvo (Sweden)

7.1.1 AB Volvo (Sweden) Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AB Volvo (Sweden) Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Caterpillar (USA)

7.2.1 Caterpillar (USA) Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Caterpillar (USA) Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CNH Industrial (UK)

7.3.1 CNH Industrial (UK) Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CNH Industrial (UK) Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Deere (USA)

7.4.1 Deere (USA) Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Deere (USA) Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China)

7.5.1 Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China) Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China) Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

