Global construction market is anticipated to reach around USD 27 Billion by 2027

The global construction chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of type and end use. On the basis of type, it is segmented into Concrete Admixtures, Water Proofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives. Concrete admixtures are anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the construction chemicals market as they offer high compressive strength, high workability, durability, wear resistance and high finish for the complex modern structures. On the basis of end-use, it is segmented into Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure and Repair Structures. The sectors such as industrial and residential sector are expected to witness the fastest growth on the account of the expansion of the corporate sector and rapid urbanization is the main reason for the market to lead in the global world.

The CAGR of the global construction market is expected to be around 6.5% during 2017-2027, and it is anticipated to reach around USD 27 Bn by 2027. Global construction chemicals market is primarily driven by the overall building construction and infrastructural development activities around the world.

By region, rapidly developing construction market in the Asia-Pacific region which is led by China and India will have a substantial impact on the product demand during the forecast period. These chemicals are widely used to enhance the quality of cement, concrete, asphalt and other building materials. The increasing demand for earthquake resistant buildings in Asia-Pacific region will increase the market size. The demand for stronger and weather resistant buildings and infrastructure is gradually increasing with industrialization.

Increasing private investment in the construction industry is providing an opportunity for market growth

The rapid increase in population and associated demand of infrastructure development are inspiring private players to invest in the construction industry. For instance, Mexico, according to Council on Foreign Relations, on the account of the investment by private sector in commercial and residential building projects, the growth of construction activities increased by 2.0% in 2016 from the previous 2015 growth rate. Hence, high private investment in the construction industry is anticipated to provide profitable growth opportunities to the construction chemicals market.

Green building materials have the quality to reduce emission on the account of the market of green building is growing and it is driving the construction chemicals market. Construction chemicals have the property to improve the buildings durability as well as provide protection power against environmental hazards. Moreover, the awareness about energy conservation has also been increasing worldwide, on the account of which manufacturers dealing in the construction sector are adopting eco-friendly construction chemicals. Thus, the rising awareness of the eco-friendliness of green buildings is the major factor driving the adoption of construction chemicals around the world.

The report titled “Construction Chemicals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global construction chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global construction chemicals market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., BASF SE, Arkema Group, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Mapei S.p.A , Pidilite Industries Limited, SOPREMA Group, Asia Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin Waterproofing Co. Ltd. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global construction chemicals market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

