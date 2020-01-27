Construction Aggregates Market USD 468.2 Bn by 2021

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Construction Aggregates: Crushed Stone & Sand to be Neck and Neck in Terms of Revenue Share During 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for construction aggregates market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global construction aggregates market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for the construction aggregates market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the construction aggregates market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global construction aggregates market. Porters Five Forces model for the construction aggregates market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Key Research Methodologies

This report on the global construction aggregates market is a comprehensive study that has been developed by professional research analysts and aspires to serve as a reliable business tool for its targeted audiences. A systematic research approach has been undertaken, which has has several key pointers, such as:

Marketing Profiling: In-depth secondary research is used to determine overall market size, top industry players, top products, top application, industry connotations, identify distributors, and manufacturers, etc.

Formulating discussion guide: PMR formulates a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct interviews with industry expert.

Developing list of respondents: List of industry players including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry specialists.

Data Collection and validation: PMR conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors, and retailers for data collection and verification. Data is validated by triangulation method, in which secondary, primary, and PMR analysis contributed to the final data.

Data Analysis: The data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry. PMR delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF).

The primary research included major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the construction aggregates, key challenges faced by manufacturers and suppliers, segmentation on the basis of region, application, and product type, regional volume-wise split, average price of construction aggregates by region, market scenario in developed and developing economies, present and future market value potential, anticipated growth projections, market concentrations, and major trends. The secondary research included market trends and forecast, volume and historical trends, growth prospects across key geographies, and growth projections. To compile this report on the global construction aggregates market, key sources have been industry experts, construction aggregates manufacturers, and traders and suppliers. Key sources referred have been industry association publications, company annual reports, publications, and presentations of construction aggregates manufacturers across the globe, World Bank, IMF, EPA, and government websites.

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the construction aggregates market has been segmented into crushed stone, gravels, sand including manufactured sand and natural sand and others such as slag aggregates, geosynthetic aggregates, and construction waste. Application-wise, the construction aggregates market has been bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. Geographically, the report evaluates the potential of demand that can be expected out of the regions of North and Central America, South America, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, CIS Countries, Middle East, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Africa as well as in the countries of India, China, Australia, and New Zealand.

1.Executive Summary

2.Market Introduction

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Taxonomy

3.Product and Manufacturing Process Overview

3.1. Product Overview

3.1.1.Crushed Stone

3.1.2.Sand

3.1.3.Gravel

3.1.4.Other Aggregates

3.1.5.Marine Aggregates

3.2.Manufacturing Process Overview

3.2.1.Crushed Stone Manufacturing Process

3.2.2.Sand and Gravel Manufacturing Process

4.Construction Aggregates: Global Trade Outlook (2015)

4.1.Sand

4.2.Gravel & Crushed Stone

4.3.Silica Sands and Quartz Sands

4.4.Granulated Slag (Slag Sand) from Iron, Steel Industry

5.Macroeconomic Overview

6.Market Dynamics

6.1.Drivers

6.2.Restraints

6.3.Trends

Continue…

