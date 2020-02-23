Construction Additives Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Construction Additives -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The global Construction Additives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Construction Additives by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Sika

BASF

DOW

W.R.Grace & Co.

RPM International

Chryso

Evonik Industries

Mapei S.P.A.

Fosroc International

Cico Group

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Mineral Additives

Chemical Additives

Fiber Additives

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Construction Additives Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Construction Additives

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Construction Additives Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Mineral Additives

3.1.2 Chemical Additives

3.1.3 Fiber Additives

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Construction Additives Sika (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 DOW (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 W.R.Grace & Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 RPM International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Chryso (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Evonik Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Mapei S.P.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Fosroc International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Cico Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial

6.1.2 Demand in Residential

6.1.3 Demand in Infrastructure

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

