Constipation Treatment Market Growth is Expected to Occur at a Healthy CAGR of 7.1% Between 2017 and 2025

The demand in the global Constipation Treatment Market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This prosperity of the constipation treatment market is primarily a reflection of escalating geriatric population across the globe, as people aged over 50 years are highly prone to irregular bowel movement. Consistent research and development to develop novel drugs that are more efficient, improving healthcare infrastructure in various emerging economies, and growing awareness among the end-users are some of the other factors favoring the global constipation treatment market.

On the other hand, continued reliance of the patients on over-the-counter drugs and vast unmet demands in rural areas of developing countries is hindering the proper prosperity of the global constipation treatment market. Evaluated to have a worth of US$12.58 bn in 2016, the global constipation treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$22.93 bn by the end of the forecast period, which is 2025.

On the basis of therapeutic option, the global market for constipation treatment is segmented into laxatives, peripherally acting mu opioid receptor antagonists, chloride channel activators, GC-C agonists, and 5-HT4 receptor agonists. In 2016, the laxatives segment, which is further categorized into bulk forming agents, stimulant laxatives, and osmotic laxatives, accounted for the maximum demand-share. Over the course of the forecast period, the laxatives segment is anticipated to be most promising and dominate the market share. Affordability for the masses owing to low cost and wide availability are two key factors leading to the prosperity of this laxatives segment. That being said, GC-C agonists segment is projected for the best CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Based on the type of disease, the global constipation treatment market is bifurcated into irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, and opioid induced constipation. The opioid induced constipation segment is projected to expand at CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Based on distribution channel, global market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies segment is projected to hold major share of global constipation treatment market in the near future.

Geographically, the global constipation treatment market has been classified into six major regions, viz. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa, and Commonwealth of Independent States. In 2017, North America served the maximum demand in the constipation treatment market, owing to high prevalence of chronic constipation, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and availability of specialty constipation medicines. The North America constipation market is estimated to be worth US$9.98 bn by the end of 2025. Europe currently is second most lucrative region for the vendors operating in this market, however, Asia Pacific is anticipated to turn into a region-of-focus, with its considerably established market in emerging economies. Japan, India, and China are identified as three emerging country-wide markets for constipation treatment.

Some of the key players currently holding a position of strength in the global constipation market are: Bayer AG, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Renexxion, LLC., Albireo Pharma, Inc., and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV.